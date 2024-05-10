Bengaluru Weather: Though Heavy Rains To Continue Worsening Commuters' Routine, Downpours To Reduce Intensity Of Heat

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Heavy Rains To Continue Worsening Commuters' Routine |

Bengaluru: Scorching heat has reduced its intensity in the city of Bengaluru, where it has been raining heavily for long patches of time for over 2 days now. Rains have covered almost all parts of the city, bringing the intensity of the heat considerably down. The city woke up to breezy, comfortable weather, tolerable if not cold as such, on Friday, May 10. The temperature was recorded at 26°C on Friday morning.

As per the Indian meteorological department, Bengaluru city will record a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum temperature of 23°C. Overall, in Karnataka, Bagalkot is expected to experience the highest maximum temperature at 40.6°C.

Local weather report and forecast for Bengaluru city | IMD

Rainfall prediction in Karnataka for May 10

According to Indian meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Davangere, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara districts.

Rainfall prediction in Karnataka for May 10 | IMD

Light to moderate Rain is very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Dry weather very is likely to prevail over remaining districts of the State.

Bengaluru rains to continue till May 13

Heavy rains continued to occur across almost entire Bengaluru on Thursday rightly as per IMD's yellow alert. Heavy downpours wreaked havoc across the city causing waterlogging leading to traffic disruptions. Commuters faced huge difficulty in the situation that prevailed due to heavy rainfall. Bengaluru traffic police left no stone unturned in pressing the necessary staff into action in many areas in a bid to release the movement of traffic that had come to a standstill due to heavy rain in the city.

The worst affected areas in the city were Airport Road, Chalukya Circle to Hebbal flyover, Sumanahalli junction, Nayandahalli junction, ORR – Hebbal, Gorguntepalya and Nayandahalli.

Heavy rain is expected to continue till May 13 in BEngaluru.