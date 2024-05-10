 'Main Moot*t* Hoon Tere 3 Star Pe': Drunk Woman Grabs Police Officer By Collar, Abuses Him In Maharashtra's Palghar; Shocking Video Surfaces
Friday, May 10, 2024
A shocking video has surfaced online showing three girls, appearing to be in an inebriated condition, creating a ruckus and getting into a scuffle with police in the Virar area of Palghar District in Maharashtra.

The video depicts a woman, appearing to be in an inebriated condition, verbally abusing the police personnel while one of her friends pleads for leniency.

In the video, she can be clearly heard hurling abuses at policemen. "Teri maa ka bh*s*d*, teri maa ki ch*t...abbe 3 star hai na ye, mai moot*t* hoon tere 3 star pe," says the intoxicated woman in the video.

At one point, both her friends attempt to move her away from the police, but she continues her verbal assault.

VIDEO: Drunk Woman Strips, Dances & Clashes With Police In UP's Kanpur; High-Voltage Drama Caught On...
Subsequently, lady constables intervene and try to escort her into an auto-rickshaw to take them to the police station.

Warning: Abusive language is used in the video; viewer discretion is advised.

In response, her friends intervene and attempt to obstruct the police.

During the altercation, a police officer is seen slapping one of the women as they try to take her away from the scene.

According to reports, the ruckus was captured on camera outside Pankha Fast Bar & Lounge in Virar.

One of the girls seen in the video, identified as Kavya Pradhan, allegedly bit lady police constable Utkarsha Vanjari on the hand and tore her uniform. She also reportedly attacked constable Morley on the head with a bucket and bit his wrist.

Kavya's friend Ashwini Patil is accused of pulling the hair of the lady police officer and tearing the T-shirt of a female bouncer.

The third girl has been identified as Poonam.

As per reports, case was registered, and arrests were made under sections 353,323,325,504, 506 of IPC.

All three people were produced in Vasai court on Monday and sent to 1-day police custody.

