VIDEO: Drunk Woman Strips, Dances & Clashes With Police In UP's Kanpur; High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera

Drunk Woman Strips, Dances & Clashes With Police In UP's Kanpur. |

Kanpur: In a high-voltage drama, a drunk woman created a ruckus in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The woman clashed with the police after removing her pants in front of a huge crowd, which created a spectacle in the market. The incident occurred in front of the market police station as the woman created a ruckus after consuming alcohol, making the police officers sweat in trying to control the woman. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

The video of the woman creating a scene in an inebriated condition in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the woman is creating a high-voltage drama in the middle of the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Incident

The Market Police Station is near the location where the incident took place. The police officers reached the spot to calm the woman down. However, the woman started an altercation with the police officers, and a large crowd gathered at the spot to witness the scene.

Dances In Middle Of The Road

The woman is seen dancing in the middle of the road under the influence of alcohol at Gomti Nagar Chowk in Kanpur late at night. The woman can also be seen in the video fighting with the police officers, resorting to pushing and shoving. The woman also took off her clothes in front of the male police officers, which made them back off, and female constables were called in to restrain the woman's unruly behavior.

Took Off Her Pants

The woman took her pants off and threw them aside and also tried to intimidate the police personnel while wearing only a t-shirt. The police officers were stunned on seeing this behavior of the woman and were left speechless. When the male police officers tried to confront the woman and asked the reason behind creating the scene, the woman resorted to physical confrontation with them. The female police constables reached the spot and calmed the woman down.

Women Constables Restrained Her

They gave water to the woman after which she calmed down. The drama continued for a long time, and the female constables managed to restrain the woman after which they took her to the police station and attempted to reach her relatives. The police officials confirmed that the woman was in an inebriated condition after which she created a ruckus in the middle of the road.