Viral VIDEO: Drugged Woman Strips Naked, Demands S*x At Jamaica Airport; High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera

Woman strips naked and creates a scene at the Jamaica Airport

A viral video on social media platform X captured the antics of a drugged woman who created a scene at the Kingston Airport in Jamaica. The woman stripped herself naked and allegedly "demanded sex". The woman reached the airport and started screaming for sex under the influence of drugs.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the woman is creating a high-voltage drama at the airport. The video shows that the woman reached the airport and stripped naked. She also throws the bags and luggage close to her and creates a scene.

The woman is also seen screaming at the top of her lungs and charges at an officer who tries to restrain her. The video shows how she also drags a male security official even as the official tries to move away from her.

Finally, the woman is restrained and she is pinned to the floor by two security officials. However, the woman continues to cream. She is then hand-cuffed by the airport security.

A female staff at the airport then covers the woman and places a cloth on her body. This happens as the stunned passengers witness the incident unfold. Reactions of the airport staff as well as the passengers shows how everyone was left shocked at the incident.

Though more details about the incident are yet to surface, the video is said to be of April 14. However, the video has gone viral and elicited reactions from a large number of social media users.

Netizens who shared the video of the incident said that nobody at the airport could figure out what was happening initially. It was only when the woman was pinned down and hand-cuffed by the security officials that it was clear what had happened. The officials managed to subdue the woman and business returned to normal shortly after the incident.