Karnataka Shocker: Woman Paraded Naked, Tied To Electric Pole After Son Elopes With Girl In Belagavi

Belagavi: A woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole in a village in this district, after her son eloped with a girl who was to get engaged with someone else, police said on Monday.

On getting to know about the girl's act, her family members attacked his house in new Vantamuri village, damaging it.

They are then said to have dragged his mother away, paraded her naked and tied her to an electricity pole, they said. The police, who rushed to the spot and set her free, have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident, and are investigating the matter. Additional forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddramappa said both the 24-year-old Ashok and 18-year-old Priyanka belonging to the same community and from the same village were in love. At around 12:30 am on Monday, they left the village.

Angered by this, the girl's parents and relatives barged into his house, and treated his mother inhumanly, police said.

"On getting the information at 4 am, our Police Sub Inspector visited the village, followed by other senior officials, and seven people have been arrested," he said, adding that a case has been registered in Kakati police station.

Siddaramaiah reacts

Commenting on the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "strict action will be taken against those who have committed the offence."

Terming the incident "extremely inhuman", Siddaramaiah, later in a post on 'X', said: "This has made the whole society bow their head in shame. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason."

"Several people have already been arrested in connection with the case. It is our full responsibility to provide justice to the aggrieved family by taking action to ensure that the culprits are punished severely," he added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited the area, termed the incident inhuman and said 10-15 members of the girl's family are said to have attacked the youth's mother, who was alone at home.

Police rescued the woman and took her to hospital for treatment, he said. "Those responsible...seven people have been arrested and will be produced before the court....efforts are on track to get the couple who have gone away back." This is truly a shameful incident, Parameshwara said, adding, action is being taken by the police in accordance with law.