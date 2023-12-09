Karnataka 'Reverse Love Jihad': Muslim Woman Marries Bajrang Dal Activist; Hindu Organisations Celebrate In Dakshin Kannada

Karnataka 'Reverse Love Jihad' | Twitter

Dakshina Kannada: A Hindu-Muslim love story has been going viral from Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The marriage of the couple in Karnataka has sparked controversy among the Hindutva groups as the girl is a Muslim and the boy is a Hindu. They are reportedly celebrating 'reverse Love Jihad'.

The girl and the boy were in a relationship for over three years

As per reports, the girl and the boy were in a relationship for over three years and the man eloped with the girl on November 30. He also went to meet the mother of the girl to get permission for their marriage. The youth took the extreme step after the mother of the girl denied permission for the marriage.

Youth is a Bajrang Dal activist named Prashant Bhandari

There are reports that the youth who eloped with the girl is a Bajrang Dal activist named Prashant Bhandari. He married a Muslim girl who has been identified as Ayesha.

Their marriage is celebrated by the Hindu organisations

Their marriage is being celebrated by the Hindu organisations in Surathkal town as they claim that Ayesha has now given Islam and has converted to Akshatha.

A photo of the couple in Hindu attire after the marriage is also doing rounds

A photo of the couple in Hindu attire after the marriage is also doing rounds on social media and Hindu Organisations are glorifying the marriage and claiming that it is a reverse Love Jihad.

The parents of the girl have filed a missing complaint

There are reports that the parents of the girl have filed a missing complaint in the Police Station. There are also reports that the couple will appear at the Surathkal Police Station soon.

Prashant Bhandari is a history-sheeter

As per the parents of the girl, Prashant Bhandari is a history-sheeter and has been booked several times in the Surathkal police station earlier. The Hindu-Muslim marriage may disturb the communal harmony in the area which is said to be a religiously and communally sensitive area in the region.