Alert! Mega Block Between Majorda - Madgaon Section For Launching Of Steel Girders For Madgaon Western Bypass By National Highway PWD

It has been decided to take up a line and power block for launching of steel girders for the Madgaon Western bypass by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, through National Highway (NH) PWD/Goa for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) Crossing Railway track in Majorda Jn. - Madgaon Jn. section from 02/05/2024 to 29/05/2024.

Due to this block train no. 17310 Vasco Da Gama - Yesvantpur Express journey commences from 02/05/2024 to 29/05/2024 will be rescheduled ex. Vasco Da Gama at 23.35 hrs (Schedule Departure 22:55 hrs) i.e. 40 minutes late start ex. Vasco Da Gama.

Apart from that train no. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Express journey commences from 02/05/2024 to 29/05/2024 will be regulated for 70 minutes between Ratnagiri - Karmali stations.

Passengers are requested to note the same. Inconvenience caused is regretted.