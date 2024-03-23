Mega Block On Sunday, 24-03-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

Sunday Mega Block | X

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 24th March 2024 as under:

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

On DOWN slow line, the last Local before the block will be Titwala local leaving CSMT at 09.53 am and First local after the block will be Asangaon local leaving CSMT will be at 3.32 pm.

On UP slow line, the last local before the block will be Asangaon local leaving Thane at 10.27 am and the first local after the block will be Kalyan local leaving Thane at 04.03 pm.

UP & DN Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

On DOWN Harbour line, the last local before the block will be Panvel local departing CSMT at 10.18 am and first local after the block will be Panvel local departing CSMT at 3.44 pm.

On UP Harbour line, the last local before the block will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am and first local after the block will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.

However, Special services will run between CSMT Mumbai and Kurla & Panvel/Vashi during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.