Mumbai To Witness High Tide On These Days Between June-September; Check Details | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The city will witness a high tide on 22 days from June to September, when sea levels are expected to rise beyond 4.5 metres. Data from the Disaster Management Cell shows that seven days in June, four days in July, while 5 and 6 days in August and September respectively will be high-tide days. In 2023, Mumbai witnessed 25 days of high tides.

The highest high-tide of this monsoon, up to 4.84 meters, will be observed at 1.03 am on September 20. Tide levels above 4.5 metres are dangerous as they can result in heavy flooding if coupled with heavy showers in low-lying areas. The city will witness rising sea-levels from June 5–8 and on June 23 - 25, July 22–25, August 19–23, and September 17-22.

Apart from the BMC, other disaster management agencies such as flood rescue teams, fire brigades, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert during high-tide days. Also, lifeguards and fire department personnel are deployed at the beaches in the city. Meanwhile, the BMC has levied a Rs. 30 lakh penalty on contractors involved in drain cleaning for non-performance, deploying inadequate machinery and failing to complete work as per schedule.

"The BMC closes floodgates to stop rising seawater from entering the city during high-tide. So, if there is heavy rainfall at that time, the rainwater has no outlet, which may cause flooding in low-lying areas in the city. The officials of all the 24 administrative wards have been instructed to ensure that all pre-monsoon work like desilting drains, road repairs, and tree trimming are completed on deadline," said a senior civic official.