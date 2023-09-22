Mumbai News: Body of Man Who Jumped from Bandra-Worli Sea Link Spotted Briefly Amidst High Tide

Body of Man Who Jumped from Bandra-Worli Sea Link Spotted Briefly Amidst High Tide | File

Mumbai: The body of the 42-year-old man who jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was spotted near the coastal end on Friday morning. However, due to the high tide and heavy water flow owing to rains, the body was carried further away, said police officials.

The man, identified as Vinay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jogeshwari East, entered the Sea Link from the Worli side, heading north-bound, stopped his vehicle, and jumped into the sea at around 3:45 am on Thursday. The vehicle, an Innova Tourist Car, had the man's license, which helped the police identify him. While the search operation began on the same day, along with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Fire Brigade, it lasted until evening.

Official still searching for the body

They resumed the search on Friday early morning when some Coast Guard officials spotted the body at the far end for a few seconds. "There was a low tide during the early hours of Friday when the body could have surfaced. Then, followed the high tide and intense water flow, which caused the body to drift away. We are now examining the possible routes the body could have floated towards. It could be either towards Dadar, the Mahim side, or the South (Mumbai) end," said a senior official of the Worli police station. Officials added that all Coast Guards have been alerted about the body.

Meanwhile, a team was sent to Yadav's house in Jogeshwari. He is survived by a wife and two children, who, as per the police, are in complete shock upon hearing about the incident. "The family is unaware of the reason behind Yadav's extreme step. They are shocked and confused. The priority is to trace the body, and then the investigation will follow," added the official. The search operation was called off on Friday evening and is expected to resume on Saturday morning

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

