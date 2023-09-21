Mumbai: Man Allegedly Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Search Operation Underway

Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that came to light from Mumbai, a man reportedly jumped fro Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A search operation has been undertaken by the Coast Guard and the Fire Brigade teams. The incident occurred at around 03:45 at night. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link where the incident occurred comes under the limits of Worli Police Station.

A police officer said that at 3.45 am a person came to Sea Link driving an Innova car. He parked the car on one side of the Sea Link and jumped into the sea. The person who jumped is being searched with the help of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Coast Guard.

Police is finding the owner of the Innova car from its number.

Even before this, many people have committed suicide by jumping from the Sea Link. Last month, a businessman from Khar had committed suicide by jumping from the Banda Worli Sea Link.

