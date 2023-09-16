Mumbai News: Woman's Joyride On Bullet At Worli Sea Link Ends At Police Station | FPJ

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman was arrested by the police on Friday night for allegedly joyriding on her motorcycle — without a helmet — on the Worli Sea Link, where two-wheelers are not permitted. The situation became serious when the woman pointed her cigarette lighter, which was shaped like a pistol, at the police personnel when they asked for her licence and the vehicle’s documents.

Nupur Patel, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was visiting her brother in Pune. Patel, who wanted to see the Worli Sea Link, took her brother’s motorcycle for a trip to Mumbai.

Woman was unaware of rules on Worli sea link

Before embarking on the journey, Patel was unaware that two-wheelers are not allowed on the Sea Link. However, she also ignored the signboards at the entrance of the Sea Link. The woman also dodged the two police personnel who tried to stop her there, according to police officials.

The cops then alerted the traffic control and main control about the incident and Patel found police waiting for her at the exit.

The woman refused to cooperate when the police officials asked for her licence and the vehicle’s documents. When the cops asked her to accompany them to the police station, Patel pulled out a pistol-shaped object and told the cops that she could shoot. However, the object turned out to be a cigarette lighter. Police seized the lighter and the two-wheeler and took Patel to the police station for interrogation, while subsequently informing her brother.

Police have registered a case against Patel under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections including 129 (driving without helmet) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

