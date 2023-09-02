Mumbai News: Former BJP MLA's Son Crashes Lamborghini Into Divider on Bandra Worli Sea Link, Booked for Rash Driving | FPJ

Mumbai: Former BJP MLA from Mira Bhayander Narendra Mehta's son was involved in a car accident involving his luxury car Lamborghini Huracan Coupe on the Bandra Worli Sea Link on Saturday morning. The MLA's son sustained injuries in the accident, and an FIR for rash and negligent driving has been registered against him by Worli Police. The luxury car costs approximately 3.2 crore in India.

According to information from the Worli police, Taksheel, was driving his Lamborghini Huracan Coupe with registration number MH 04 HQ 0711 towards Mumbai when he lost control of the car, causing it to collide with the divider on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Toll booth employees report accident

Toll booth employees reported the accident to the main control room of the Mumbai Police. Upon receiving the information, a mobile van from Worli Police quickly reached the scene, where the driver, Taksheel, was standing. The police officer stated that Taksheel had injured his hand in the accident and was taken to the nearby Poddar Hospital for treatment.

The police officer further noted that Taksheel was driving at a high speed, and the accident occurred on a rain-drenched road.

Taksheel has been charged under sections 278 and 336 of the IPC, and he has been issued a notice under CrPC Act 41A. Additionally, his blood sample has been taken, and his damaged car was towed away from the scene.

Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta mentioned that Taksheel was on his way to an exam, suffered minor injuries, and is now in stable condition.

In 2016, Narendra Mehta's wife was also involved in an accident with a Lamborghini car, where she was driving and attempted to make a U-turn, colliding with a rickshaw. No complaints were filed with the police in that incident, but a video of the accident went viral on social media.