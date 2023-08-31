 Pune: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Car Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Khadakwasla Dam
Pune: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Car Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Khadakwasla Dam

The victim, Sanskruti Pradeep Pawar, was traveling with her family from Nanded City to their ancestral village in Panshet.

Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday evening. The incident took place on the Pune-Panshet road when a car, driven by her father, lost control after a tire burst and plunged into the Khadakwasla dam. The victim, Sanskruti Pradeep Pawar, was traveling with her family from Nanded City to their ancestral village in Panshet.

Around 7 pm, the car's tires suddenly burst, causing the driver, Pradeep Pawar, to lose control. The car swerved off the road and ended up in the waters of the dam. Despite the efforts of passing vehicles and bystanders, Sanskruti was unable to be rescued from the submerged car immediately.

Local residents entered the dam waters to rescue several individuals from the car. Despite their best efforts, Sanskruti remained trapped until night when she was finally extricated from the vehicle. She was rushed to a nearby medical facility, but unfortunately, despite the medical professionals' attempts, she couldn't be saved and succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

article-image

