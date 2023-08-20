 Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes Hits Car On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Two Injured
Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes Hits Car On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Two Injured

As soon as the police got information about this, the police took both the injured to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
PTI

A speeding Mercedes car hit another car from behind at 4.15 am on Sunday morning at Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Two people in the car were injured in this collision.

According to the information received from the Worli Police, Jai Manoj Bansode (19) who is a student and a resident of Bhayandar (East) was going from Bandra to Worli on Sunday morning in a Mercedes car on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The speed of its car was so fast that it hit a car going ahead.

Deepak Kasturi and the woman named Anjali Aggarwal, who was sitting in the car, both got injured in this collision. As soon as the police got information about this, the police took both the injured to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment. After being taken there, both these injured went to Mahim's Hinduja Hospital without taking treatment there. Both are being treated there. An FIR has been registered against Jai Manoj Bansode, who was driving the Mercedes car, at Worli police station under IPC sections including rash driving and other sections, a police official said. After conducting the medical examination of Bansode, he has been given a notice under section 41(A) of CrPC.

