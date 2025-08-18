 Nagpur Hit-And-Run Case Cracked In 36 Hours Using AI Despite Minimal Clues; Truck Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur Hit-And-Run Case Cracked In 36 Hours Using AI Despite Minimal Clues; Truck Driver Arrested

Nagpur Hit-And-Run Case Cracked In 36 Hours Using AI Despite Minimal Clues; Truck Driver Arrested

The woman fell on the road and was run over by the vehicle, which fled the scene. In shock, her husband tied her body to his bike to take it back to their native village in Madhya Pradesh. A disturbing video of the act went viral on social media. The husband was the lone eyewitness. However, Nagpur Rural Police turned to technology to bridge the gaps.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur Man Carries Wife’s Body On Motorcycle On Jabalpur National Highway After Fatal Accident, Claims No One Helped; Tragic Video Surfaces |

Nagpur: Nagpur police cracked a fatal hit-and-run case within 36 hours using artificial intelligence (AI), despite having almost no information about the vehicle involved. The incident took place on August 9, Raksha Bandhan day, when a couple travelling on a bike in Nagpur was hit by a speeding truck.

The woman fell on the road and was run over by the vehicle, which fled the spot. In shock, her husband tied her body to his bike to take it back to their native village in Madhya Pradesh. A disturbing video of the act went viral on social media.

With little to go on, cops faced a near-impossible task. The husband, the lone eyewitness, could only recall that the truck had red markings. He could not identify its size or make. However, Nagpur Rural Police turned to technology to bridge the gaps.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar explained that CCTV footage from three toll plazas, located 15–20 km apart, was collected and fed into two AI-based computer vision algorithms. “The first algorithm filtered footage to identify trucks with red markings, while the second calculated their average speed to narrow down the suspects. Based on this, one truck was identified,” Poddar said, as quoted by NDTV.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Read Also
Nagpur Man Carries Wife’s Body On Motorcycle On Jabalpur National Highway After Fatal Accident,...
article-image

Accused Driver Arrested

Acting on the lead, police teams tracked the vehicle to the Gwalior-Kanpur highway, nearly 700 km from Nagpur. The accused driver was arrested and the truck was seized, effectively closing the case within a day and a half.

Officials said the case underlined how AI is transforming policing. Traditionally, scanning several terabytes of CCTV and telecom data would take weeks and remain prone to human error. In this case, 12 hours of footage was analysed in just 12–15 minutes using AI tools, allowing police to move quickly and decisively.

Maharashtra's Own AI Platform

The success has also drawn attention to Maharashtra’s state-owned AI platform, MARVEL (Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement). Billed as the first of its kind in India, MARVEL is designed to create AI-driven solutions for law enforcement and other government departments using state-owned data. “Maharashtra is the first state to create such a system, and many other states have expressed interest in replicating it,” Poddar said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...