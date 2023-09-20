 Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge

Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge

Reports on injuries and the cause of the fire are yet to be confirmed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge | Twitter Video Screengrab (@noknow81)

Mumbai: A major fire reportedly erupted in Worli's Benreeza building late on Tuesday night. Visuals of smoke emerging from the building have surfaced on social media. Several fire tenders have arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Reports on injuries and the cause of the fire are yet to be confirmed.

More details awaited...

watch videos here:

Read Also
Indore: 2 Shops Gutted In Fire Due To A Short Circuit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge

Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Family To Seek Blessings On Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Family To Seek Blessings On Ganesh Chaturthi

The Debut Exhibition Of Pichwai Art Works At Gallery FPH Had 38 Out Of 41 Of The Arts Sold Out

The Debut Exhibition Of Pichwai Art Works At Gallery FPH Had 38 Out Of 41 Of The Arts Sold Out

Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School

Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha In Mumbai...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha In Mumbai...