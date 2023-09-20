Mumbai News: Massive Blaze At Worli's Benreeza Building, Firefighters On Scene; Visuals Emerge | Twitter Video Screengrab (@noknow81)

Mumbai: A major fire reportedly erupted in Worli's Benreeza building late on Tuesday night. Visuals of smoke emerging from the building have surfaced on social media. Several fire tenders have arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Reports on injuries and the cause of the fire are yet to be confirmed.

More details awaited...

watch videos here:

