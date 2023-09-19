Indore: 2 Shops Gutted In Fire Due To A Short Circuit

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in two shops in Chhoti Gwaltoli area due to a short circuit late Sunday night. The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. According to the fire brigade department, the fire was reported around midnight on Sunday.

According to officials, a fire started in a two-wheeler auto parts shop owned by Ghulam Sheikh. The fire spread to the neighbouring shop owned by Shahid Nasir and all the goods kept got burnt to ashes. Another nearby kiosk was also damaged in the fire.

Unidentified miscreants vandalise vehicles

A group of unidentified miscreants on Monday morning vandalised vehicles and broke windshields of several cars in Suryadev Nagar of Dwarkapuri Police Station area.

Police said that on Monday morning the residents complained to the police that when they went for morning walk in the early hours they found windshields of several cars vandalised and broken.

Residents said that at night no one had heard any noise in the area but when they woke up in the morning they found their cars damaged.

The police believe that near Suryadev Nagar there is Ahirkhedi area in which five days before an incident of blank fire had occurred over an argument between two groups for cannabis.

The residents allege that because of the presence of such area near the colony, miscreants and anti-social elements used to roam in the area very often.

