Indore Ayurvedic Doctors Run Parallel OPD To Protest 'Inequality' In Pay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors of Indore's Government Ashtang Ayurved College ran a parallel OPD outside the college as part of their protest, demanding revision in pay scale, on Monday. They have alleged inequality in payment and sought similar pay scale to that of other doctors and dentists.

Agitating under the banner of Ayurveda Teachers’ Welfare Association (ATWA), these doctors have been running the parallel OPD for last four days and also worked during rains.

President of ATWA Dr SK Nayak said, “We are agitating to press our long-pending demands. We have informed all the authorities about our demands, but no action has been taken yet. After running the parallel OPD till September 19, we will join the protest by all the ayurveda practitioners on September 20.”

Secretary of AWTA Dr Akhlesh Bhargav said that their major demand is the revised pay scale and other allowances to the ayurveda doctors which should be equal to the dentists, veterinary doctors.

“Ayurveda is being promoted as an indigenous medical system by the Prime Minister, while on the other hand, AYUSH teachers are being neglected by the government. Our pay scale is very less as compared to the teachers of other medical education colleges of the state like veterinary, and dentistry,” he said.

He added that professors of these veterinary and dental colleges are getting revised pay since 2013 but not revision of pay scale has been done for AYUSH teachers, yet.

