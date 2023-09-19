Indore: Main Accused Behind Fake Mobile Racket Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Crime Branch (CB) officials arrested the mastermind of mobile racket who was on the run in Nepal and came to Rau recently. The accused have connections with the international gang which make fake mobile phones and sell them in national and international markets.

Along with the main accused, the crime branch has also arrested one of his associates. Both of them are being interrogated regarding all of their mobile phones. The accused have sold 642 fake mobile phones in Raoji Bazar market.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotia said, ‘While taking forward the investigation of the mobile consignment seized in Raoji Bazar area in August, we have arrested mastermind Jitendra aka Johnny Vaswani and his associate Jai. Both the accused have been taken into custody by the Crime Branch from Rau area.

The police said that information was received about Johnny’s mobile supply chain in Nepal, Dubai and Mumbai. After which police raided at a shop and confiscated a consignment of 642 fake mobile phones after which the accused fled to Nepal.

During initial interrogation, the accused told the police that he wanted to stay out of Indore till the matter cooled down. According to the police, he was in a mood to surrender.

But as soon as he came to Indore, his location was traced to Rau. After which the crime branch team nabbed him. Police said that the network of this gang has been found in Dubai, Nepal and Mumbai.

Read Also Indore Ayurvedic Doctors Run Parallel OPD To Protest 'Inequality' In Pay

Cops arrest man trying to sell stolen bike

A team of Crime Branch (CB) personnel along with the team of local area police arrested a man who was roaming in Chandan Nagar area to sell a stolen bike on Sunday. The accused has several cases registered against him in several police stations of the city. He has been doing theft to obtain money for buying brown sugar.

Crime Branch, Indore received information that a person is looking for a customer to sell a two-wheeler in the area under Chandan Nagar Police Station. On which a team member of crime branch Indore made a deal with the accused posing as a customer, on which the accused came to sell the stolen vehicle. When the accused came to the crime branch official, the CB team raided and nabbed the accused who was identified as Rahim Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

On interrogation, the accused told police that he is addicted to brown sugar (powder), due to which he was in need of money. A few weeks ago he had stolen a bike from Chandan Nagar area. He also confessed of stealing another bike from Vijay Nagar area.

Several cases of theft were found to be already registered at Chandan Nagar Police Station and Vijay Nagar Police Station, Indore against the accused, the police said.

Inquiring about the criminal records of accused Rahim, it has been found that he had been caught in the past with a total of four stolen motorcycles and criminal records have been found registered against him in various police stations accross the city.

The police said that the accused will be interrogated in detail, in which his accomplices will be identified. Police believe that there are possibilities of busting the entire gang which is operating in the city for vehicle theft.