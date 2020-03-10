Jyotiraditya Scindia: A prominent Congress leader who has decided to move on

New Delhi: A prominent face of Congress and a promising young leader of the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the Congress at a critical juncture when the party was seeking to build momentum against the BJP-led government on a range of issues including unemployment, economic slowdown and Delhi violence.

A four-time Lok Sabha MP, Scindia served as a minister in both UPA governments and had a national profile as a young and emerging politician.

Considered a confidant of party leader Rahul Gandhi, Scindia was handpicked for party's revival in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and was given the responsibility of Western Uttar Pradesh while Priyanka Gandhi was given charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Articulate and charismatic, Scindia was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the first UPA government.

He was Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the second UPA government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

He was a strong critic of the Narendra Modi government in its first term and articulated his concerns in the Lok Sabha.

Belonging to a political family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia, who was a prominent Congress leader, died in an air accident.