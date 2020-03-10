'Only a matter of time...': After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit, Subramanian Swamy predicts 'Hindutva reign' for Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, sparking off an outpouring of resignations from MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. 22 leaders have so far tendered their resignations, and one has stated that he is now with the BJP.

The incident has sparked quite a storm on social media, with politicians and netizens alike putting forth their views. Many also pondered if Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would be next.