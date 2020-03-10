'Only a matter of time...': After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit, Subramanian Swamy predicts 'Hindutva reign' for Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, sparking off an outpouring of resignations from MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. 22 leaders have so far tendered their resignations, and one has stated that he is now with the BJP.
The incident has sparked quite a storm on social media, with politicians and netizens alike putting forth their views. Many also pondered if Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would be next.
Another state where the BJP lost power in the last Assembly elections is Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena broke its pre-poll alliance with the BJP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and the NCP.
However, according to Subramanian Swamy, this too won't last very long.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP opined that it was "only a matter of time" before 'Hindutva reigned united' in Maharashtra too.
Many on Twitter hailed Swamy as a "visionary" citing other instances where he had 'predicted' something successfully.
In case of Scindia, he had written in 2018 that there was a possibility that the politician would join the BJP.
"With Kamal Nath as a politician with a mind of his own, can Scindia last long in Congi? Niraj Gunde is is clued in on India’s politics says Scindia may join BJP (sic)," he had written.
More recently, in early February he had tweeted that people should be on "standby for a major crisis possibility in Congi".
And while a follow-up tweet by him had clarified that the crisis in question was the Delhi polls and the "Congress leadership crisis after poor performance in Delhi", many brought the tweet up on Tuesday.
At the time too many had speculated on whether the crisis that Swamy was rather mysteriously talking about might be Scindia's resignation.
On Tuesday, Scindia submitted his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi, stating that he was no longer able to serve the people of his state and country as a member of the Congress.
"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he had written.
