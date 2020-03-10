'Unable to serve the country from within this party...' -- Read full text of Jyotiraditya Scindia's stinging resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation, severing an association of over 18 years with the party.
In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi that he posted on his Twitter handle, Scindia wrote that it was "now time" for him to move on.
"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he wrote.
He added that while remained dedicated to serve the people of his state and country, he believed that he was "unable to do this anymore within this party".
“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start, he wrote, thanking the Congress chief for providing him "with a platform to have served the nation.”
However, according to KC Venugopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been expelled from the party for indulging in "anti-party activities".
Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi has approved his expulsion with immediate effect.
According to reports, legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.
It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.
According to an IANS report, Scindia may join the BJP soon. The report quoted sources to say the same. According to sources, formalities have been completed for his induction. Not just that, he is expected to be nominated as the saffron party's candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Earlier on Tuesday, he had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The report also added that Scindia might become an Union Minister, while MLAs loyal to him may receive cabinet portfolios in Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies)
