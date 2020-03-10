'Unable to serve the country from within this party...' -- Read full text of Jyotiraditya Scindia's stinging resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation, severing an association of over 18 years with the party.

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi that he posted on his Twitter handle, Scindia wrote that it was "now time" for him to move on.

"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he wrote.

He added that while remained dedicated to serve the people of his state and country, he believed that he was "unable to do this anymore within this party".

“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start, he wrote, thanking the Congress chief for providing him "with a platform to have served the nation.”