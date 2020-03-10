Madhya Pradesh Assembly Math: How many MLAs are needed for BJP to form the government?

Amid the political crisis that surrounds the existing Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has offered a simple explanation for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s disappearance. According to an NDTV report, Scindia is down with ‘swine flu’ and can’t meet anyone.

However, a Times of India report says that 17 members belonging to the Scindia faction landed in Bengaluru on Monday evening. The report further stated that the team would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah later at night. However, no reports of that meeting have come out so far.

If the 17 members do join the BJP, then the current government will collapse. Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly seats. Of this Congress has 114 seats, while the BJP has 109 seats. The BSP has 2 seats in the state. If Scindia and his team join the BJP, then the Congress will end up having 97 seats, while the BJP will end up with 126 seats. So, if the BJP should form the government, it would only require five of the sitting Congress MLAs to reach the half-way mark. With 17, it can form an absolute majority.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he apprised acting party president Sonia Gandhi of the current political situation and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was perturbed as its "corruption over its 15-year rule is going to be exposed".

Furthermore, 20 cabinet ministers of the Congress government present in Bhopal handed over their resignations to Chief Minister Kamal Nath at around 11.30 p.m. Monday.

The sources in the party say barring the eight ministers of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have made way for Chief MInister Kamal Nath to reconstitute the ministry while the crisis showed no signs of being resolved at midnight.

State PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma told spoke to newsmen at around 11.40 pm that Congress would foil all the moves of the opposition to destabilize the democratically elected government.

With Agency Inputs