'Is Sachin Pilot next?': Twitter wonders if another Congress scion will quit after Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation

After his resignation, 19 Congress MLAs and Scindia loyalists also resigned from the party. It is believed that Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set join the Bhartiya Janata Party at 6 pm on Tuesday.

However, on the other hand, Twitter is a buzz that after Jyotiraditya Scindia, it would be Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and another Congress scion Sachin Pilot, who has had differences with CM Ashok Gehlot, will resign from the grand old party.

A Twitter user wrote, "For how long can anyone see Rahul Gandhi as their leader? Why am I not even surprised as to what Jyotiraditya Scindia has done? I can see Sachin Pilot following suit. Congress lost its direction long back in the 90s when they humiliated Narasimha Rao. That was the beginning."

While another user said, "Sachin Pilot will make a mistake he sticks on to Congress. He must walk out with his ministers n MLAs and make a deal with the BJP. Now or Never for him too."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: