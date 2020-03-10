From ‘rape apologist to loser’: These Amit Malviya tweets about Jyotiraditya Scindia didn’t age well

Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress, the grand old party insisted he is being expelled instead.
K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, issued a short statement that read, "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities."
However, this statement comes after Scindia tweeting out his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi dated March 9.
BJP took a sharp dig at the 'expulsion' logic by the Congress. BJP's Amit Malviya asked, "How can you expel a person who has already resigned?"
Earlier, in his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia cited, "...as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," adding that he is "unable" to "serve" people having been a part of the Congress.
However, Malviya – before jumping to defend Scindia – ought to go through some of his old tweets about the Congress scion:
19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in Bengaluru, also tendered their resignation from the assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.
Meanwhile, an important meeting of the BJP is going on in Bhopal at the party headquarters where Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, state BJP chief B.D. Sharma among others are in attendance, to chalk out a strategy to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP legislators will also be held on Tuesday evening to elect a leader.
