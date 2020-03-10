From ‘rape apologist to loser’: These Amit Malviya tweets about Jyotiraditya Scindia didn’t age well

Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress, the grand old party insisted he is being expelled instead.

K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, issued a short statement that read, "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities."

However, this statement comes after Scindia tweeting out his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi dated March 9.