Who is Jyotiraditya Scindia? All you need to know about ‘Maharaja’ who finally rebelled against Gandhis and Congress

On Tuesday, as the nation celebrated Holi, the scion of one of India’s royal families finally quit the Congress party. Ironically, it came on the day Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father and former Congress MP Madhavrao Scindia was born.

Jyotiradtiya Scindia was born on Jan 1, 1971. Unlike his father, he didn’t study at The Scindia School, instead being educated at Campion School in Gwalior and then The Doon School, Dehradun.

He graduated with an BA Degree in Economics from Harvard College and has an MBA from Stanford University. He got married to Priyadarshini Raje in 1994 and the couple have one son and one daughter.