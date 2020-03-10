Even as Jyotiraditaya Scindia resigns, Cong Social Media team continues sharing Happy Holi posts on Twitter

This isn’t the first time the Congress has proved that it doesn’t care anymore. A fortnight ago, the National Herald, the mouthpiece of the Grand Old Party recently published an article that called India a ‘shit-hole country’. While the author of the piece may have or may not have given that headline, it is the job of the desk to fix something that they know may result in severe backlash, even if it does give the website traffic.

When Rahul Gandhi resigned from his position as Congress President when the party lost the 2019 General Elections, there was hope that this would mean that the party would finally get some new faces to rejig the party from inside. However, this wasn’t the case and the party instead went back to Sonia Gandhi – bad health and all – to take over the helm once again. Although Sonia may have been instrumental in the Congress winning the 2004 and 2009 elections, her performance in 2014 will be remembered as the year the Modi Wave took over India. The image of Sonia and a smiling Rahul accepting defeat is something that we can never forget.

If the Congress is really serious about taking India seriously in 2024, then it needs to quite literally take out the trash. If they clean the party from within, then maybe the people of India may want to consider looking at an alternative to the current government. Until then, we may just have to wait until 2029 before anything happens. And in a James Cameron universe, 2029 is Judgment Day!