Madhya Pradesh government crisis: BJP arranged 3 chartered planes to Bengaluru, claims Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that BJP had arranged three chartered planes which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.

Digvijaya Singh told news agency ANI that, he has evidence that three chartered plane were arranged by the BJP. "Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: We have evidence that three chartered plane (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias," the Congress leader told ANI.