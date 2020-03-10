Madhya Pradesh government crisis: BJP arranged 3 chartered planes to Bengaluru, claims Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that BJP had arranged three chartered planes which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.
Digvijaya Singh told news agency ANI that, he has evidence that three chartered plane were arranged by the BJP. "Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: We have evidence that three chartered plane (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias," the Congress leader told ANI.
Digvijaya Singh and several other Congress leaders had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.
Around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.
In 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress had won 114 seats and formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA. The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly.
(Inputs from Agencies)