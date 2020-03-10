Madhya Pradesh government crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia is welcome to join us, says BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP later had had refuted the allegations.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress had won 114 seats and formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA. The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly.

(Inputs from Agencies)