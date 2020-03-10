Food delivery service Swiggy goes down in several areas in Mumbai

Online food delivery service Swiggy was down on Tuesday morning with users not able to place orders in its mobile application as well as website. The services were down in several areas in Mumbai.
A message saying, "out of delivery area, this area is unserviceable" appeared after opening Swiggy app or website. Many users slammed Swiggy for the issue.
After Swiggy was unable to deliver food in Mumbai, netizens took to Twitter to report the issue and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
One user said, "Are your servers gonna be down the entire day?". While other user questioned, "What's the matter @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares. Have you stopped operating in Andheri West or you taking a break on Holi?"
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Later, Swiggy while replying to users said, "We are sad to inform you that due to operational constraints, we are not serviceable at your location at this moment. Please be assured, we are working on getting back on there and request your patience in this regard."
But on the other hand, another online food delivery service Zomato was delivering food. For which people hailed Zomato on social media. The online food delivery service Swiggy was back online around 11 am.
Swiggy, on its part, has been expanding its business beyond just food delivery. It recently raised Rs 804.68-crore ($112-million) led by South African internet giant Naspers. Swiggy said that it aims to use these funds to further develop its new lines of business and continue to invest in new growth areas.
