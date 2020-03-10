Food delivery service Swiggy goes down in several areas in Mumbai

Online food delivery service Swiggy was down on Tuesday morning with users not able to place orders in its mobile application as well as website. The services were down in several areas in Mumbai.

A message saying, "out of delivery area, this area is unserviceable" appeared after opening Swiggy app or website. Many users slammed Swiggy for the issue.

After Swiggy was unable to deliver food in Mumbai, netizens took to Twitter to report the issue and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.

One user said, "Are your servers gonna be down the entire day?". While other user questioned, "What's the matter @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares. Have you stopped operating in Andheri West or you taking a break on Holi?"

Here's what Twitterati had to say: