FPJ Eco Ganesha: 5-Star Hotel In Mumbai's Ganpati Bappa Shares 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' Message, See Visuals

Asia's First Ecotel In Mumbai Celebrates Ganesh Utsav With Environment-Friendly Bappa, | The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

Ganesh Utsav has began and people are celebrating it with their adorable Bappa idols, be it at their homes or public pandals. It has been noted that many have switched over Plaster of Paris to welcome eco-friendly Ganesha at their places. One of the five-star hotels in Mumbai has also embraced the much-needed eco-friendly theme to mark the joyous festival. It was learned that The Orchid Hotel Mumbai has installed an eco-friendly idol of Ganpati Bappa this year which sheds light on the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Watch video

Ganesh Utsav marked using recycled materials

The idol was made up of shaadu maati (natural clay). Also, the decorations complemented to celebrating the festival in an eco-conscious manner as they used recycled materials.

| Ganpati Bappa's idol made up of shaadu maati |

Noting the five-star hotel to be Asia's first ecotel, the eco Ganesha here reflected on the hotel's aim to be at the forefront of sustainable hospitality and reducing environmental footprint.

Speaking to FPJ, Shubhamoy Banerjee, General Manager at the hotel said, "This year’s Ganpati Utsav, we wished to highlight our efforts in support of the environment. Our festival setup incorporates a variety of repurposed materials, reflecting the brand’s ethos of recycling, reusing, and reducing."

Upcycling Ganesh Utsav at Mumbai's 5-star hotel

Banerjee pointed out that plastic bottles and bottle caps were artistically used for the decor work and old bed sheets and paper boxes were creatively transformed into functional and decorative elements. Impressively, the mushika vahana of Lord Ganesha was prepared from used bottle lids, offering a fresh perspective on upcycling.

| Mushika vahana of Lord Ganesha prepared from used bottle lids |

Read Also Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City

Further, adding magic to the Ganpati Bappa's presence, coconut shells, along with scrap materials such as nails, rods, and iron pattis, were made part of the eco-friendly celebration of the festival. The globe installed behind the adorable idol of Bappa was said to be prepared using reused plywood and old bed sheets, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to sustainable design.

Visarjan water to be reused for better...

Concluding the talk, the official mentioned about visarjan and said the eco-friendly Ganpati idol will be immersed in water which will later used as fertilizer for the hotel's in-house plantations, reinforcing the hotel's dedication to minimizing waste and promoting environmental sustainability.

FPJ Eco Ganesha 2024

FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is an initiative by Free Press Journal and Navshakti to encourage celebrating Ganesh Utsav in an eco-friendly manner. It is carried out in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

How to participate and win big?

If you are a Mumbaikar who has welcomed an eco-friendly Bappa this year, either at your house or society pandal, all you need to do is share a picture of the idol describing the eco-friendly materials used to carve it out. You could share it on social media using #FPJECOGanesha or directly send it via WhatsApp on 77770 15499.

20 lucky winners from individual households and housing societies will be chosen by an esteemed jury and awarded exciting prizes. The contest ends with the conclusion of the Ganpati festival season. Check out the website and social media of Free Press Journal for updates in this regard.