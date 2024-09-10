Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2024
This Shubh Mangalvar, take the darshan of Mumbai's much-loved Ganpati Bappa who has been welcomed at Khetwadi.
Karan Mudaliar/@sadak_mumbai
Mumbai Cha Maharaja is claimed to be the city's tallest Ganpati idol this year, while last year it happened to the tallest in the entire state of Maharashtra.
In 2024, this Ganpati Bappa stands 47-feet tall in the gullies of Khetwadi, two feet taller than the previous year.
However, unlike most other pandals in the city, Bappa here didn't witness a grand 'aaghman' ceremony this year.
Soon after Ganesh Utsav began on September 7, people queued to take the darshan of Mumbai Cha Maharaja in Khetwadi.
His majestic features and divine look left people mesmerised. He was seen blessing his devotees with one his hands that carried an 'Om' symbol.
Impressively, the idol was installed in such a way that it appeared as if Bappa was taking the stairs down to meet his devotees and walk lives with them.
As you take the darshan of Mumbai's tallest Ganpati Bappa, say "Ganpati Bappa Morya...Mumbai Cha Maharaja cha vijay aso!"
Karan Mudaliar/@sadak_mumbai
