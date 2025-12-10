 CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
The Mumbai Metro Line 3 has made travelling to key areas such as Girgaon, Mahalaxmi, Kalbadevi, Cuffe Parade, and Mantralaya much easier and faster. Built at a cost of Rs 37,270 crore, the full corridor connects major shopping hubs, religious destinations, entertainment, airport, and business centres across the city.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: With the launch of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, travelling connectivity between North and South Mumbai became seamless. Now, a recent traffic police survey has shown that congestion around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area has reduced by 30 per cent since the metro began operations.

The report noted, the ridership on Metro Line 3 increased after the complete stretch from Aarey to Cuffe Parade opened to the public on October 9. The line has made travelling to key areas such as Girgaon, Mahalaxmi, Kalbadevi, Cuffe Parade, and Mantralaya much easier and faster.

In addition to this, the survey also observed a decline in the number of commuters using BEST buses and share taxis, indicating a shift towards metro travel for daily journeys. The survey found that about 45,000 people use Metro Line 3 daily from CSMT and nearby stations.

Peak-Hour Traffic Now Eases Faster

Citing the traffic Police survey, Loksatta.com reported that the CSMT area earlier witnessed heavy vehicle movement from routes such as JJ Flyover, Mahapalika Marg, Hazarimal Somani Marg, and DN Road, especially between 9 am and 10:30 am, and from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. After the Aqua Line began operations, the peak-hour load in this zone has shown noticeable improvement.

Built at a cost of Rs 37,270 crore, the full corridor connects major shopping hubs, religious destinations, entertainment, airport, and business centres across the city.

Ridership Details On Metro Line 3

In October, according to official data, the metro line recorded a total ridership of 38.63 lakh passengers, with an overall daily average of 1,41,024. The highest single-day footfall was registered on October 16, when 1,82,461 passengers used the metro, the highest since services began. The numbers for November are yet to be announced.

The fares of the Line-3 are also affordable for travellers, with a minimum fare starting at Rs 10 and going up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.

