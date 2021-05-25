'Could be life-threatening': Bombay HC seeks explanation from Centre over 150 faulty ventilators sent to Aurangabad under PM CARES fund



A total of 41 ventilators were given to five private hospitals in Aurangabad itself with a condition that they shouldn't charge fees of the same. However all these ventilators are not put to use given their flaws.

Lastly, Kale submitted that 37 more ventilators aren't unboxed yet.

Having noted the issue, Justice Ghuge in his orders said, "We find the situation as regards the dysfunctional ventilators supplied through the PM Cares Fund, to be quite serious."

"We, therefore, call upon the Union government as to what action would it initiate in these circumstances," the bench ordered.

However, additional solicitor general Ajay Talhar sought time to respond to the issue.

While allowing the Union to respond latest by May 28, the judges said, "We expect the ASG to be prepared to address this issue as well as the remedial steps to be taken."

During the hearing, amicus curiae (friend of court) advocate Satyajit Bora told the court that several politicians are found to be inspecting the faulty ventilators and making public statements.