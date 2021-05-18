Maharashtra: Congress accuses Centre of 'saving Jyoti CNC' which provided 'substandard' ventilators

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre for providing 'sub-standard' ventilators and said that it is trying to save Jyoti CNC.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant had cited a current factual report submitted on 17th May by Aurangabad Government Medical College. Sawant also said that the report has exposed lies of the BJP as well as the Centre's attempt to save Jyoti CNC, a company close to Gujarat BJP leaders. "As 58 ventilators under PM CARES proved the substandard company could not get the courage to open another 37," he added.

"Clarification given by central govt on 14th May was an utter lie. Jyoti CNC's ventilators came on April 12. The central government told the date as April 19 which is false. It was immediately reported to District Collector on April 12 that PM CARES ventilators received are unfit for usage," Sawant wrote on Twitter.

Slamming the company, Sawant claimed that the technicians of the company did not show their faces after the last breakdown on 23rd April. Sawant also said that after it issued a red flag, on 13rd and 14th May Jyoti CNC's technicians came again and repaired two ventilators which broke down again.

"BJP leaders are trying to shift the blame onto MVA from Modi govt. This report has exposed them all. By giving sub-standard products, the Modi govt has wasted public money and played with the lives of the people. Our demand of joint audit and inquiry by state govt hence stands correct," he added.

On May 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting, in which he took serious note of media reports about ventilators provided by the Centre lying unutilised in some states due to technical glitches. The Modi-led BJP government has been facing flak in the national and international media over its mismanagement and weak handling of the second wave of COVID-19.