COVID-19: PM Modi seeks immediate audit of installation, operation of ventilators provided by Centre

Amid allegations of faulty ventilators being handed over to states, and consequently remaining unutilized, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought an immediate audit into the situation. As per a press note posted by the Prime Minister's Office, the proposed audit would look into the installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary.
