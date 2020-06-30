Coronavirus in Thane: Here's what's allowed and not allowed during the 10-day lockdown from July 2

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.
Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.
Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, the order said.
According to TMC's order, Banks, ATMs, Insurance and related services, Print and Electronic Media, IT and ITES, Telecom, Post, Internet and Data, Supply Chain and Transport of Essential Goods, Agriculture Products and their Import and Export, E-Commerce services of Food, Pharmaceutical, Medical equipment are allowed to function during the lockdown.
Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9 am to 11 pm while milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5 am and 10 am, the order informed.
Apart from this, home delivery of liquor is also allowed. Further, TMC has given permission as mentioned in its June 23 order to organize any wedding functions with less than 50 people present in the venue.
It is also to be noted that no permission would be given to intercity and MSRTC buses, taxi and auto-rickshaws during this period. However, permission will be given to vehicles plying essential services.
TMC also said that government offices will operate with minimum employees and they will have to follow the norm of three feet distance and norms laid down by the government.
In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The order of Mira Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Vijay Rathod said shops selling essential items, including bakery products and those dealing in food grains, will remain closed during this period.
Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9am to 11pm while milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5am and 10am, the order informed.
Medical shops and flour mills are allowed to operate as earlier, and so would banking services like ATMs.
As on Monday night, Thane city has 8,506 COVID-19 cases, which includes 311 deaths, while the number in Mira Bhayandar municipal limits is 3,175, with 142 deaths.