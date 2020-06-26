Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Lockdown enforced for a week in containment zones from June 29

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to enforce a lockdown in the containment zones for a week from June 29. The Municipal Corporation has on Friday also released a fresh list of containment zones in the city.
According to the order signed by Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, the lockdown will come into effect from June 29 and shall remain effective till July 5.
The new containment zones in Navi Mumbai are:
1. Diwale Gaon, Belapur
2. Karave Gaon, Belapur
3. Turbhe Store, Turbhe
4. 21-Turbhe
5. 22-Turbhe Gaon
6. Juhu Gaon Sec 11, Vashi
7. 12 Khairne/Bankode Gaon, KoparKhairane
8. 19 KoparKhairane Gaon
9. Rabale Gaon, Ghansoli
10. Chinchpada, Airoli
Those found violating the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.
"Asst. Commissioner of the wards shall earmark the boundaries and do the bracketing of the containment zones with the help of Deputy Civil Enginner of the ward," read the notification.
Meanwhile, 224 new positive cases were registered in NMMC jurisdiction on Friday. The total COVID-19 positive cases reached to 5,853. The number of deaths reached 194.
