Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown in Bhandup extended till July 5

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the lockdown in S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Vikhroli, Kanjurmag and Powai) till July 5.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the ward was in lockdown since June 19. But despite lockdown authorities claim the ward still sees vendors selling in narrow lanes and gatherings of people. S ward is the only ward in Eastern suburbs to be put under lockdown.