Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown in Bhandup extended till July 5

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the lockdown in S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Vikhroli, Kanjurmag and Powai) till July 5.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the ward was in lockdown since June 19. But despite lockdown authorities claim the ward still sees vendors selling in narrow lanes and gatherings of people. S ward is the only ward in Eastern suburbs to be put under lockdown.
Meanwhile, on the 100th day of the lockdown, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 on Monday with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release stated out of the 92 deaths, 21 occurred in the past 24 hours and the remaining 71 earlier, but they were added to the fatality count on Monday. The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 43,545 with 391 patients discharged from hospitals. According to the release, presently the city has 28,288 active cases, while 763 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals.
