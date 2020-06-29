Coronavirus in Thane: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, 10-day complete lockdown enforced from July 2

Thane City Police on Monday said that a complete lockdown in the city will be enforced for 10 days starting July 2 attributing to a surge in number of COVID-19 cases.
"A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon," tweeted Thane City Police.
Thane district on Sunday crossed the 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases, with an addition of 1,345 cases during the day taking the count to 30,289, an official said.
The district witnessed 36 deaths which took the toll to 983, he added.
"Among the district's major civic areas, Thane city recorded 341 cases, Kalyan Dombivali 369, Navi Mumbai 197 and Mira Bhayander 101. TMC now has 8,168 cases, NMMC 6,200, KDMC 5,678 and MBMC 3,015," he added.
The district's recovery rate was 47.84 per cent as on Sunday while the mortality rate stood at 3.25 per cent, the official informed.
Earlier, battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli belt in Thane district, the local civic body on Friday had decided to impose lockdown in 32 areas.
Only essential services will be allowed in these areas. Essential services in these areas will be open only 9 am to 5 pm and travel will be prohibited except for an emergency.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to enforce a lockdown in the containment zones for a week from June 29. The Municipal Corporation has on Friday also released a fresh list of containment zones in the city.
According to the order signed by Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, the lockdown will come into effect from June 29 and shall remain effective till July 5.
Maharashtra government on Monday said the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31.
The current lockdown was to end on June 30. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown from that date.
An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.
The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.
Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7,429.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)