Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC may bear the cost of Remdesivir injection of poor patients

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will bear the cost of Remdesivir injection of poor patients, claimed Pravin Darekar, the opposition leader in the state assembly. Darekar was on a visit to review the arrangements that were in place to combat the pandemic in the satellite city.

While Darekar expressed his satisfaction with the presentation given on the corporation’s preparation to combat COVID-19 by the civic body, he expressed his concerns over the inflated medical bills by private hospitals for COVID treatments.

Darekar said that he discussed a number of issues with the municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal including who will bear the cost of Remdesivir injection for poor patients. “The municipal commissioner assured that the civic body would bear the cost of Remdesivir injection for poor patients,” said Darekar. He added that the cost of Remdesivir injection comes to at least Rs 40,000 for eight doses. Each dose costs around Rs 5000. A patient requires around 8 to 10 doses depending upon the condition.

Darekar said that he also suggested that the civic body should depute a civic official at every private hospital in the city to help poor patients in getting the treatment and also to check the inflated bills. Meanwhile, Darekar alleged that the civic body failed in procuring doctors and paramedical staff for COVID hospitals. “The civic body created a number of COVID hospitals but it is of no use since there is a lack of doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff,” said Darekar. He added that there is an urgent need of 60 doctors and around 300 nurses for COVID hospitals in Navi Mumbai.

LOCKDOWN IN CONTAINMENT ZONES FOR A WEEK

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared a week-long lockdown in containment zones starting from June 29. There are 10 containment zones in six administrative wards of NMMC.

The decision has been taken after Eknath Shinde, the Guardian Minister of Thane district held a meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai. “Navi Mumbai has been identified as a hotspot with the highest number of patients and strict implementation of lockdown has been directed there from June 29,” said Shinde in a press release issued after the meeting. During the meeting, mass level screening and contact tracing have also been directed. Shinde promised to start a 200 ICU bed in Navi Mumbai soon.

Turbhe has a maximum of three containment zones while Vashi, Ghansoli, and Airoli has one each. Koparkhairane and Belapur have two containment zones each. In all these 10 containment zones, there is a population of around 65,000. As per the guidelines, there will no in and out movement except during medical emergencies and for essential supplies. The Assistant commissioner of each ward will decide the boundary of containment zones.