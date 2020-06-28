Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of 32 areas in which KDMC has imposed lockdown

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli belt in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local civic body on Friday has decided to impose lockdown in 32 areas.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, only essential services will be allowed in these 32 areas. Essential services in these areas will be open only 9 am To 5 pm and travel will be prohibited except for an emergency.

The KDMC area has recorded the highest 436 new COVID- 19 cases in the day. The number of the total cases now stands at 5,309 and fatalities at 101. Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to to form a prohibited area corona committee in a bid to step up coordinated efforts.

"The committee will be headed by members of the municipal corporation and municipal members/ members of restricted areas; officers of the concerned police stations, medical officers of the concerned civic health centres; office bearers of political parties and volunteers," it stated.

Here is the complete list of 32 areas where lockdown will be imposed:

1. Manda West

2. Manda East

3. Mohan Gaonthan

4. Gauripada

5. Chihlebagh-Malharnagar

6. Govindwadi

7. Rohidaswada

8. Joshibagh

9. Vijaynagar

10. Aamrai

11. Tisgaon Gaonthan

12. Hanumannagar-Durganagar

13. Kolshewadi

14. Chiknipada

15. Jarimarinagar

16. Ganeshwadi

17. Anandwadi

18. Shivajinagar

19. Cholegaon

20. Shiv Market

21. Savarkar Road

22. Saraswat Colony

23. Ramnagar

24. Mhatrenagar

25. Tukaramnagar

26. Sunil Nagar

27. Anand nagar- Gandhi nagar

28. Piswali

29. Thaurwadi

30. Anand nagar-Navagaon

31. Copper road

32. Nandivli-Panchnand