Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of 32 areas in which KDMC has imposed lockdown

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli belt in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local civic body on Friday has decided to impose lockdown in 32 areas.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, only essential services will be allowed in these 32 areas. Essential services in these areas will be open only 9 am To 5 pm and travel will be prohibited except for an emergency.
The KDMC area has recorded the highest 436 new COVID- 19 cases in the day. The number of the total cases now stands at 5,309 and fatalities at 101. Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to to form a prohibited area corona committee in a bid to step up coordinated efforts.
"The committee will be headed by members of the municipal corporation and municipal members/ members of restricted areas; officers of the concerned police stations, medical officers of the concerned civic health centres; office bearers of political parties and volunteers," it stated.
Here is the complete list of 32 areas where lockdown will be imposed:
1. Manda West
2. Manda East
3. Mohan Gaonthan
4. Gauripada
5. Chihlebagh-Malharnagar
6. Govindwadi
7. Rohidaswada
8. Joshibagh
9. Vijaynagar
10. Aamrai
11. Tisgaon Gaonthan
12. Hanumannagar-Durganagar
13. Kolshewadi
14. Chiknipada
15. Jarimarinagar
16. Ganeshwadi
17. Anandwadi
18. Shivajinagar
19. Cholegaon
20. Shiv Market
21. Savarkar Road
22. Saraswat Colony
23. Ramnagar
24. Mhatrenagar
25. Tukaramnagar
26. Sunil Nagar
27. Anand nagar- Gandhi nagar
28. Piswali
29. Thaurwadi
30. Anand nagar-Navagaon
31. Copper road
32. Nandivli-Panchnand
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)