Coronavirus outbreak: Here's all you need to know before buying a hand sanitiser

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, the need for precautionary measures assumes utmost importance. One of which is diligent use of hand sanitisers, which, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a fair way to keep the virus away and maintain personal hygiene.

Nothing beats the good old-fashioned way of washing hands with soap and water. It cleans away the residue and does not over dry the skin. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. However, with the recent scare it is good to use hand sanitizers especially if you come in contact with many people daily. If soap and water are not available, one can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.