Coronavirus outbreak: Here's all you need to know before buying a hand sanitiser

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, the need for precautionary measures assumes utmost importance. One of which is diligent use of hand sanitisers, which, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a fair way to keep the virus away and maintain personal hygiene.
Nothing beats the good old-fashioned way of washing hands with soap and water. It cleans away the residue and does not over dry the skin. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. However, with the recent scare it is good to use hand sanitizers especially if you come in contact with many people daily. If soap and water are not available, one can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
But there are many sanitisers in market so which one to buy? During the pandemic, one needs an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid the COVID-19 virus. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, at least 60 per cent ethanol and 70 per cent isopropanol is safe. Hand sanitizers contain over 60% of alcohol, which breaks down the essential proteins and lipids on the skin, thus weakening its natural ability to fight outside infections.
Keep in mind most alcohol-based hand sanitisers come with an expiry date. This is because alcohol evaporates over time and your hand rub will be less effective as this happens. Choose one that has both anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties and must contain 60 to 70 per cent alcohol. Once you buy your sanitizer, store it in a cool place away from heat.
