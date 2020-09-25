Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,621, PCMC records 856 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,621 to 1,38,951 on Friday.
With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,296.
A total of 1,256 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,773.
As per the update, 1,17,882 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 6,142 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,01,091.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 856 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 74,116.
23 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,229.
A total of 1,318 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 65,132.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,00,757 on Friday with the single-day addition of 17,794 cases, the state health department said.
Due to the death of 416 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 34,761, it said.
A total of 19,592 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, which took the number of recoveries in the state to 9,92,806.
There are 2,72,775 active cases in Maharashtra at present, the department said.
Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,462 new cases, which pushed its case count to 4,57,919, a health official said.
A total of 15,275 people have died so far in the region, he said.
Mumbai city reported 1,876 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,94,303, while its death toll rose to 8,706 with 48 new fatalities.
The number of cases in Pune division stood at 3,45,432 and deaths at 7,477, the official said.
Pune city added 1,553 cases, which pushed its tally to 1,49,187, while 27 deaths took toll to 3,374.
