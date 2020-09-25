Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,621, PCMC records 856 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,621 to 1,38,951 on Friday.

With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,296.

A total of 1,256 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,773.

As per the update, 1,17,882 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 6,142 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,01,091.