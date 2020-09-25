Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 patient goes 'missing' from jumbo hospital; kin protest

Pune: The kin of a 33-year-old woman patient, who allegedly went missing from a COVID-19 jumbo facility, has staged a protest outside the hospital in Pune on Thursday.
The patient has been missing since August 29, claimed the kin.
"My daughter has been missing since August 29. The hospital authorities are saying that she was never admitted to the hospital," said the mother of the missing patient.
"I have lodged a police complaint in this matter," she added.
After the complaint was registered, Pune Municipal Corporation has shared the information with the police.
Speaking to ANI, Rubal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation said, "We have shared the information demanded by the police regarding this case." "The officials of the municipal corporation are holding meetings with the family on the matter," Agarwal added.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,521 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,65,204 on Thursday, a health official said.
He said the death toll rose to 6,032 with 78 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.
Also, 1,328 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.
"Of the 3,521 cases, 1,512 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 1,37,330.
"With 784 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count increased to 73,260," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 54,614, he said.
