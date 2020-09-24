Pune: SPPU to conduct final year exams in October; click here for more details

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPUU) will conduct the final year exams in the month of October.

SPPU has released admit cards for the final year students, however, it has not released full schedule for the exams as the process of getting a question bank from professors is underway.

As per the report by India Today, the exams will be held between October 5 and October 30, 2020.

The University has decided to hold the exam online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.