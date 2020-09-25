Coronavirus in Pune: Will there be another lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases?

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Pune district. It is the most affected district in the country with a COVID-19 count of 2,65,204 as of Thursday. Meanwhile, Punekars and many on social media are wondering whether the administration is considering to impose another lockdown. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has clarified that there will be no "random decision".

Speaking to TOI, Pawar said that all major decisions will be taken only after discussions headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "As of now, the Maharashtra government is carrying out the ‘unlock’ programme because that is the way ahead. People across the world are now aware that they have to live with COVID-19 by strictly following the necessary health protocols," he said.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,521 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,65,204 on Thursday, a health official said. He said the death toll rose to 6,032 with 78 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,328 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said. "Of the 3,521 cases, 1,512 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 1,37,330.

"With 784 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count increased to 73,260," he said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 54,614, he said.

(With PTI inputs)