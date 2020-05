Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

Giving some respite to the authorities in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, no one tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The total COVID-19 positive patients in the twin-city is 168 and 8 patients have so far succumbed to the virus.

Here is the list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pimpri Chinchwad:

1. Kharalwadi

2. Shivaji Chowk, Pimple Nilakh da

3. Ganesh Nagar, Dapodi

4. Tanishq Icon, Dighi

5. Guruvihar Society, Bhosari

6. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav

7. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi

8. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad

9. Sathe Nagar, Charholi

10. Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar

11. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav

12. Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav

13. Bankar Vasti, Moshi

14. Rupeenagar

15. Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar