Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi for central forces to give state police some rest

In a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested him to deploy central forces in the state in order to reduce the stress on the police and give them some rest.

Uddhav also requested the Prime Minister to resume Mumbai suburban railway services only for essential service personnel amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that the state has been hit with a loss of Rs 35,000 crore. He asked the PM to clear GST refund and devolution of taxes to Maharashtra as the money can be used to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to fight COVID-19 pandemic. He also added that to Centre should waive GST on medical equipment and provide concession in customs duty on import of equipment needed amid the pandemic.

Regarding the movement of stranded migrant labourers, Uddhv said that they are moving through different zones and hence, everyone should take proper care, otherwise the country is at risk of increasing the infection.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the loan waiver for farmers. He said, "In Maharashtra, loan waiver scheme was started for farmers before COVID-19. However, in some districts, especially in Vidarbha, due to the elections, the farmers there have not got the benefit of loan waiver. Now the kharif season has begun. The RBI should be instructed by the Center to provide crop loans to the farmers who have not availed the benefit of loan waiver."

Uddhav also suggested that a task force of expert doctors like from Mumbai and Pune should be formed at the national level and they should be kept in touch through video conferencing.